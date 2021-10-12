Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $18.65 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $123,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $490.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,055. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $341.80 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

