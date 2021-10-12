Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

