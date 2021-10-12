78,647 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,646. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06.

