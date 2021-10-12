Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after buying an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $184.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

