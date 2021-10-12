BSCPAD (BSCPAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.13 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $86.33 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

