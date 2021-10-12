MurAll Reaches One Day Volume of $126,024.00 (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $126,024.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00216051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00093448 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

