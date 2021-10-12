Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ):

10/7/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/6/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/29/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/23/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/22/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/15/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/31/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/17/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NORMA Group stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €36.60 ($43.06). 34,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group SE has a fifty-two week low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.