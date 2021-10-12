Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $349,336.55 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $349,336.55 and $130,715.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

