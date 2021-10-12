Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,313. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

