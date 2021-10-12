Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.15. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.