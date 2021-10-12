Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Increases By 1,272.1%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,200 shares, a growth of 1,272.1% from the September 15th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $977,000. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

LCA remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Tuesday. 1,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,093. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. Landcadia Holdings IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.