HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $675.00 to $750.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as high as $788.52 and last traded at $785.02, with a volume of 15245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $682.72.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $670.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.32.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $675.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of -388.02 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

