Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 1,465.9% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,905. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fujitsu will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

