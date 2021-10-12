Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Up 1,465.9% in September

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a growth of 1,465.9% from the September 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of FJTSY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,905. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.75.
Fujitsu Company Profile
Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.
