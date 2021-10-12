Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $154.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $101.52 and a 12-month high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

