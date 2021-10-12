Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,115 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IGF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,578. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.