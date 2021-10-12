SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Holdings Lifted by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter.

ULST remained flat at $$40.43 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,901. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46.

