APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $178.75 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,500 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 1.1% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $178,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 101,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,902. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

