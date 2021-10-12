Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Buys 202 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,424. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

