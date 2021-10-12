Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.