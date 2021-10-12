Zerogoki USD Market Cap Achieves $2.37 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $73,113.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001646 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00043731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.23 or 0.00215248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00093100 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,557,130 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

