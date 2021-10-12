Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF remained flat at $$2.11 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,346. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

