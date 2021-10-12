Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Average PT from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF remained flat at $$2.11 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,346. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

