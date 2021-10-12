Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Target Price at C$26.84

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCO. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TSE CCO traded up C$1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.46. 1,025,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.58. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$33.61. The stock has a market cap of C$11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -493.86.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

