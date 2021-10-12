Holistic Financial Partners Grows Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 207,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 204,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

