Holistic Financial Partners Has $442,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.63.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $202.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,502. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

