Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 16,158 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.19% of Costco Wholesale worth $324,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after acquiring an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.28. 15,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,882. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $470.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

