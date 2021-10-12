Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,897. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $221.73 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

