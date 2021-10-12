European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Down to $26.45

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $25.90. European Wax Center shares last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 1,501 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on European Wax Center from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

