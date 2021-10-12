Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.83. Yatsen shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 56,006 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yatsen by 422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

