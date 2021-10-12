Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 53,646 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,709,284 shares.The stock last traded at $31.45 and had previously closed at $28.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

