Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Up 5.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $169.88 and last traded at $169.76. 15,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,966,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.26.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.