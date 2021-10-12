Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Declines By 98.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the September 15th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 516,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,339. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 20.54%. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.26.

