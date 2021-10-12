Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Down 92.3% in September

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the September 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $101,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 29,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,510. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

