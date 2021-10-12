First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFEU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of RFEU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.23. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.46 and a 52 week high of $79.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.