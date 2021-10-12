Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.21. 3,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

