Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 141 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 137,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 164,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,630,000 after purchasing an additional 75,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.74. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,410 shares of company stock worth $15,011,383 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.