Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,789 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. The company had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,205. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

