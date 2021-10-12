Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 466 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.5% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,393,875. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.20. 16,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,333. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.86. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

