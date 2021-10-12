KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Raised by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3,367.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 391,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 380,350 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 983,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,312,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 116,232 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY remained flat at $$22.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. 136,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

