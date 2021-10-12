NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 2,700.0% in September

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF remained flat at $$52.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

