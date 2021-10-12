Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stake Lowered by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp cut its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 47.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 494,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 449,606 shares during the period. Athene accounts for approximately 2.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $33,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 20,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,230.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,032. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.