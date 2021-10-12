Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harbor Spring Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.7% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $40,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $576.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

