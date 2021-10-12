GMT Capital Corp Sells 355,500 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

GMT Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,500 shares during the quarter. Avient makes up approximately 0.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.17% of Avient worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,468,000 after buying an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 179.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,172. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.18. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.