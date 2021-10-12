Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.40 Million

Analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to announce $238.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.40 million and the lowest is $232.83 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $200.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $974.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $952.80 million to $993.02 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.67. 91,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,698. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 3.45.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloom Energy (BE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.