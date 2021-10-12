GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sundial Growers by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sundial Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 327,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,825,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

