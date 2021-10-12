Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce sales of $194.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.83 million and the highest is $198.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $175.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $781.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $772.27 million to $790.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $859.52 million, with estimates ranging from $847.54 million to $871.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $560.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

