Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.0% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $190,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 256.2% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. 104,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,681. The firm has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

