Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for about 5.8% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Baidu worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.96. The stock had a trading volume of 63,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,526. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day moving average is $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.38 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

