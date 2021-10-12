84,060 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Wit LLC

Wit LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 0.1% of Wit LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 14.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,119,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,642,000 after buying an additional 506,232 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,139,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,282,000 after buying an additional 114,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,198,000 after buying an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,404,104 shares of company stock worth $142,612,127. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.73. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

