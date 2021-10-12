Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.1% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $38,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.79. 83,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,243. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.06.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

