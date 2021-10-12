Inscription Capital LLC Buys 43,870 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 872.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 43,870 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.3% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.17. The stock had a trading volume of 193,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

